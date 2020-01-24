Bomb threat a hoax

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at approximately 8:58 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State …

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at approximately 8:58 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post was dispatched to Grand Traverse Academy (GTA) located at 1245 East Hammond Road in Traverse City regarding a bomb threat.

The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with Superintendent Coneset. Mr. Coneset advised he received a call advising a former GTA student saw a concerning Snapchat post.

The post was a selfie of a current 17-year-old GTA student and a former 17-year-old GTA student inside the GTA gymnasium.

Written across the selfie was “We have a bomb.” The selfie was posted to Snapchat’s Public Story Board.

Superintendent Coneset advised he recalled seeing both 17-year-olds at the basketball game that evening. Mr. Coneset located one of the suspects in the gymnasium and escorted him to the office.

The trooper interviewed the suspect, the former GTA student whose Snapchat account was used to make the posting.

The former student stated it was a joke.

The other 17-year-old was interviewed at another location. An MSP K-9 was requested to sweep the building. No bomb was located and it was confirmed to be a hoax.

The complete report will be forwarded to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The Michigan State Police want to remind everyone that making a bomb threat is a serious offense. It is not a joke. It is a felony.