Blizzard to hit north-central USA

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 93

AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting an all-out blizzard to unfold over portions of Wyoming, South Dakota, …

AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting an all-out blizzard to unfold over portions of Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado due to strong winds and a heavy rate of snow that can bring travel to a standstill.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – March 18, 2020 – The same storm responsible for unloading feet of snow on the Sierra Nevada in recent days will turn its snowy side toward the central Rockies, northern Plains and Upper Midwest prior to the end of this week.

The clock is ticking on the winter of 2019-20, but weather conditions on the last day of the season will seem more like the middle of January for an approximately 1,200-mile-long swath of the central United States on Thursday.

AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting an all-out blizzard to unfold over portions of Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado due to strong winds and a heavy rate of snow that can bring travel to a standstill.

Blizzard warnings were issued Tuesday morning for portions of western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.

Travel along portions of Interstate 25, I-70, I-80 and I-90 will become difficult and may even be impossible for a time as temperatures plummet, road surfaces transition from wet to slushy to snow-covered and the visibility drops to near zero at times.

Gusts between 30 and 50 mph will cause the snow to blow horizontally and lead to significant drifting of the snow on the ground. The conditions may make it impossible to distinguish the road from the surrounding landscape.

Cities forecast to be in the heart of the blizzard include Cheyenne, Wyoming; Scottsbluff and Valentine, Nebraska; Boulder, Colorado; and Rapid City and Pierre, South Dakota.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the national 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites.