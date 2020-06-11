Beware unemployment scam

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO IF YOU SUSPECT YOU ARE A VICTIM OF IDENTITY THEFT FOR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

The Michigan State Police (MSP) and local law enforcement agencies have been getting numerous calls regarding Unemployment Insurance fraud.

The calls are mostly from individuals who have not applied for unemployment benefits but have received notification that their unemployment claim is being processed.

If you receive a notification and have not applied for unemployment benefits, please call the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) at 866-500-0017 to make a report. In most cases when it is reported early, the process can be stopped before any payment is sent out.

Please send any UIA fraud related details to UIA-Fraudemail@michigan.gov and fill out the UIA Fraud form online at https://www.michigan.gov/leo/0,5863,7-336-78421_97241—,00.html.

To obtain free credit reports from the three credit bureaus, visit: https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action.

Visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0497-credit-freeze-faqs to place credit freezes with each of the three credit bureaus

For additional steps to take, please visit https://fraudsupport.org/incidents/financial-id-theft/