Bergman Supports Federal Tax Holiday For Front Line Responders

Today, Rep. Jack Bergman cosponsored the HEROES Act, which was recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Bill Huizenga. This legislation will give a four-month federal tax holiday to law enforcement officers, corrections officers, firefighters, EMT’s, paramedics, pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, doctors, hospital and licensed medical facility support staff, and senior care facility staff.

“Our first responders and medical professionals throughout the First District are on the front lines of the Coronavirus crisis every day. This legislation, which is modeled after current tax exemption for military members serving in combat, is just one small way for us to thank and honor the effort these men and women continue to make every day for our communities and country,” said Rep. Bergman.

Qualifying individuals would pay no income tax on the wages they earn between February 15, 2020 and June 15, 2020. The Treasury Secretary would also have the option to extend the tax holiday an additional three months, through September 15, 2020.

The text of the bill can be read HERE.