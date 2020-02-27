Bellaire brawl results in stabbing

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Post responded to a report of stabbing of …

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Post responded to a report of stabbing of an 18-year-old man from Kalkaska on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Several subjects gathered at a residence in Kalkaska Township for a get together.

Once at the party, several other unknown young subjects began to arrive.

According to witnesses, everyone was getting along until a 19-year-old Bellaire resident and an 18-year-old Mancelona resident started fighting over a stolen dirt bike.

Witnesses state approximately 15 subjects were fighting in the residence garage.

The victim attempted to break the fight up along with the homeowner and his friends.

As a struggle ensued to break up the fight, the 19-year-old Bellaire man stabbed the eighteen-year-old Kalkaska man in the leg, then again in the stomach area.

The victim sustained an approximate 4” inch deep laceration to his right leg just above his knee, which caused sufficient blood loss at the scene.

The 18-year-old victim from Kalkaska was taken to Kalkaska Memorial Hospital by his friends where he has recovered from his non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation lead to the arrest of the Bellaire man for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm.

He was lodged in the Kalkaska County Jail on Monday, February 24, 2020 without incident.