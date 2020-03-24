Beer, wine, soda distributors, retailers to stop taking bottles, cans

The following is a statement from Spencer Nevins, president of the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association, Auday Arabo, president and CEO of the Midwest Independent Retailers Association and William J. Hallan, president and CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association on plans to cease accepting and collecting empty beverage containers during the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The health, safety and well-being of our employees and their families is our top priority. Beginning Tuesday, March 24, in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-21, The Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association Midwest Independent Retailers Association and Michigan Retailers Association are advising Michigan retailers to no longer accept empty containers of beer, wine and soda and distributors of those beverages to no longer accept or collect the containers. Several other states, including Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Oregon and Vermont, have done the same. The COVID-19 virus can live on surfaces for several days, putting our employees and their loved ones at risk each time they collect empty beverage containers. This is part of our ongoing effort to ensure our employees are able to carry out their jobs in the safest manner possible while doing our part to comply with the governor’s recent orders.”