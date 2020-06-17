Beaver Island Music Festival cancelled

After months of deliberation and hard work invested by the PARC board, community partners, and …

After months of deliberation and hard work invested by the PARC board, community partners, and artists, toward finding safe ways to continue this small and isolated music festival the decision has been made to cancel. We do so with great thoughtfulness and heartfelt struggle at ending such an important summer event.

With more information, significant decreases of illness, smaller number of people allowed to gather, safety measures in place, and an executive order allowing outdoor events, we felt that it would be a safe, healthy, environmentally friendly, venue to share music and support artists, festival-goers, and businesses that are and continue to be significantly impacted by the shut down. We also felt that it would help our society start to heal from the chaos and traumatic time the pandemic has caused. However, some still feel very opposed no matter what steps we take. We feel that this diversity in opinions and negativity from those who are behind the push for cancellation could impact the people whom we are striving to share hope, joy, relief, and inspiration. It saddens us that fear and divisiveness are the tools being wielding to assert control but our goals are and have always been to support both the arts and the island and we, as the board, have unanimously agreed to allow rather than defend so that we may redirect our efforts to focus on what we can do to serve that does not provoke such fierce resistance. The PARC board will be actively doubling its efforts to rebuild for 2021.

Since 2003 the Beaver Island Music Festival, an annual community-based event, has grown a vibrant cultural community on a remote Lake Michigan island. PARC is dedicated to creating ways to retain and support artists, personnel, festival goers, and community members who have been affected by the many cancellations by trying to minimize the devastating economic impact. We plan to continue events, either in person or by creating new online platforms, that will support the mission of our organization and make sure this vital asset to our rural and isolated community does not disappear. These artists represent the cultural history and spirit of the island with a combination of traditional and current music. The Festival means much more than a set of musical performances. It is a way of bringing people to Beaver Island every year to experience the natural beauty, community spirit, enjoy talented musicians, and support an island that depends on summer visitors for its economic resilience. In the coming months we will need your support to keep moving forward into 2021. Beaver Island Music Festival 2020 will become BIMF 2021 with all artists returning for a stronger and larger festival.

It is also with deep and sincere appreciation that we say thank you to the artists, businesses, sponsors and supporters that have stood by us in an attempt to save this vital event. It is people like you, working together, that continue to make the world a better place. We can survive this ever-changing storm of uncertainty and bring events back. There is no better feeling than gathering to enjoy a magical moment that connects us together. Live music, community gatherings, and human interactions cannot be replaced or forgotten. Music is the medicine we need!



See you in 2021!

(PARC) Patrons of the Arts in Rural Communities