Bear River Health to remain open

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 127

Though its staff is taking precautions as coronavirus spreads throughout the United States, Bear River Health will remain open to treat its substance abuse disorder clients.

BRH says it is intently focused on preparedness efforts, and committed to continue to service clients during this time of crisis.

“Client and staff safety is my number one priority,” stated Daniel Hartman, Executive Director of Bear River Health. “This means that I desire each person to remain healthy—and that starts with prevention and hygiene.”

BRH says it has been proactive in planning and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and continues to implement actions to prevent the spread of infection.

These measures include rigorous screening, sanitation, and hygiene practices.

For more info, go to www.bearriverhealth.com