Bear River Health remains open for service

Bear River Health says it is still open and helping facilitate recovery for individuals that need it in a statement yesterday:

“We understand that emergency rooms can become inundated at healthcare crisis moments like these. In an effort to keep otherwise healthy individuals out of the emergency rooms, we would like our community to know that if there is an individual going through detox withdrawals we are still accepting clients for this. Bear River Health would also like to note that we, along with our affiliate Hidden Brook Counseling, are providing telemedicine options for mental health needs.”