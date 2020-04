BCPS Board of Education meeting April 8

Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 8 in the Boyne City Education Center at 321 South Park St. in Boyne City.

The meeting may be viewed via Zoom by following this link: https://zoom.us/j/242240798

The meeting ID number is: 242 240 798

Email Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little at tpatrick@boyne.k12.mi.us if you need assistance.