BCPS board of ed news

Boyne City Public Schools held the organizational and regular meeting for the Board of Education on January 13, 2020. Below are a few of the highlights that the Boyne community may find of interest.

Election of Officers

January is the time of year that that Board holds its annual organizational meeting where they nominate officers and appoint employees to certain duties for the year.

This year the following officers were elected. President – Ken Schrader Vice President – Jeff Mercer Secretary – Zareena Koch Treasurer – Ross McLane

Board committee appointments can be found on our website at boyne.k12.mi.us.

January is School Board Recognition Month. This is a time to recognize the individuals who approach their volunteer work like it is a full-time job and with extraordinary dedication to public schools. They are citizens whose decisions affect our children and build our community. At the meeting, Pat recognized our School Board for their endless hours of dedicated service and presented them with a token of his appreciation. November of 2020 there will be an election for the School Board with five seats up for election. If you would like information on becoming a Board Member please contact Pat Little at 231-439-8190 or email him at plittle@boyne.k12.mi.k12.



Presentations

Nik McLane introduced the new social worker for Morgan-Shaw and the Boyne City High School, Jill Towne-Patton. The past year and a half Jill worked with Boyne City High School and Morgan Shaw students through the BASES Teen Life Skills Program. Now she is providing mental health counseling services as a full-time therapist through the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

Kyle Maginity and Mike Wise presented a summary of technology-related purchases needed for the District in the next 6-7 years. The forecast was developed in the possibility of a positive outcome with the Bond election in May.

Amy Hertel shared a slideshow with the Board on the trip the high school students took to Panama in November. High school students Avery Walsh and Kaden Jewett shared their experiences and both agreed it was an opportunity of a lifetime and learned some valuable lessons.

Mandi Richards, Katie Wilcox, and Alison Mellon presented to the Board about how the Reading Corps is a program that helps struggling readers at the elementary school succeed. This program has been in place for two years and has had some impressive success helping young readers!

Superintendent Little made the following announcements:

Finance Committee Meeting will be in late February.

Construction Update: The fire alarm and control panel improvements at Boyne City Education Center is being worked on this month and will be ready for use in February.

A generous donation of $1,073 was received by a donor who wishes to be anonymous to pay for kindergarten through 8th-grade lunch debt for our District.

The Board of Education made the following announcements:

On behalf of the Board of Education and the Boyne City School District, Ken Schrader sent a letter to the Community Christmas Board thanking them for their continued support of Boyne City Public Schools and the children in our community.

Correspondence

Every Board meeting the District shares with the Board ‘Good Job Notes’ that are given to exemplary students, staff or volunteers. One example of a ‘Good Job Note’ handed out this month was to Kelsey Daly (1st-grade teacher), “Thank you for providing a healthy and fun learning environment for Isaac this year! He often comes home excited about his school day and activities you planned. Your patience and caring nature have really contributed to his success in first grade!”

Discussion Items

Committee of the Whole Transition: The Board will be changing how it handles committee meetings. Committees will still make recommendations to the entire Board. However, the meetings will be posted as Special Board Meetings from this point forward. This will allow the committee and any other Board members to assist with the committee process, in their role as a Board member.

Action Items

The Board meeting schedule for 2020 was established and will continue to be located in the Hospitality Room of the Boyne City Education Center at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: February 10, 2020 March 9, 2020 April 13, 2020 May 11, 2020 June 8, 2020 June 22, 2020, Budget Hearing & Regular July 13, 2020 August 10, 2020 September 14, 2020 October 12, 2020 November 9, 2020 December 14, 2020 January 11, 2021

The Board of Education awarded the Boyne City High School Gym Floor Refinishing Bid to Floor Care Concepts in the amount of $27,284 using 2016 bond funds. This work will start on June 15, 2020, and will last six weeks. Normally scheduled summer activities in the high school gym will take place in the middle school gym.

The Board of Education awarded the Howie Transportation Department Bus Hoist/Lift Base Bid to Northern Pump Services, of Gaylord Michigan in the amount of $67,868 and the Alternative Bid #1 not to exceed $30,800, paid for by 2016 bond funds. This work is projected to be completed in May.

Public Participation:

Leslie Neilson spoke about her views on the upcoming bond election in May.

Other Notes

Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend School Board meetings and become involved in the operation and governance of their school district. Your involvement in the education of our children is appreciated. The Boyne City School Board meetings are typically on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All meeting dates can be found on our website at this address: https://www.boyne.k12.mi.us/District/Portal/board-of-education.

Notice of all special meetings will be posted on the website and by the main entrance in each school building as to date, time, and place.