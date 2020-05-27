Barbara Anne Kimbler, 89

Barbara Anne Kimbler, 89, joined her husband and other loved ones on the other side, May 20,2020 at Munson Charlevoix Hospital.

She was born September 27, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan, to Daniel and Rena (Thatcher) Malbouef.

On July 28, 1948 she married Donald Lloyd Kimbler, in Mancelona, Michigan. He preceded her in death December 25,1990.

Mom was a hard-working farm girl who delighted in telling stories about growing up, and became a devoted mother, working at Courter Products, in Boyne City, Curtis Wire in Petoskey and ITT in East Jordan while raising her daughters. She was especially proud of her “lead girl” status while at Courter Products.

She was a fabulous Betty Crocker cook and canning expert, and was known for her Salad Dressing (chocolate) cake, which was always expected at family reunions often held at Whiting’s State Park.

She was a talented artist creating beautiful works of art with her China Painted pieces, an accomplished seamstress, a stylish dresser, loved fishing & camping with Dad and her girls, Sunday picnics, extended family gatherings galore, and watching birds at her feeders, especially the hummingbirds. In her later years she loved watching news, the Weather Channel, M.A.S.H. and Andy Griffith with her beloved cat Sweetie on her lap.

Mom was a faithful, long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Boyne City. She sang in the choir for 50 years, having a beautiful soprano voice. She served on the Trustee Committee as a trustee and chair, and was a member of the United Methodist Women’s group. She was also a member of the Women’s Action Group and served as chair and volunteered at fundraisers, funeral luncheons and any church activity, and organized the making of the banners representing the Christian year that hang in the sanctuary. She worked tirelessly each year on the Christmas Bazaar at the church, spending whole summers going to yard sales in search of toys to resell in the Toy Room.

She was proud of her grandchildren and took great joy in them, attending as many sporting events, and school activities as she could.

Barbara is survived by three daughters, Elaine Kimbler, Livingston, MT, Deborah Rapin, East Jordan, MI, and Paula (Gary) DuRocher, Traverse City, MI; one sister Rena “Dolly” Hanselman, Dryden ,MI and one brother Daniel (Judy) Malbouef, Boyne City, MI and Sister-in-Law, Betty Kimbler, Grandville,MI.

Six grandchildren Jason Rapin, East Jordan,MI, Adam (Katie) Katz, Boyne City, MI, Theresa Fine, Ypsilanti, MI, Hillary Kimbler, Belgrade,MT, Benjamin Moore, Bozeman, MT and Galen Condradt, Livingston, MT. Step- grandchildren, Ashley (Zach) Vaughn, Hudsonville, MI, and Neil DuRocher, Grand Rapids, MI.

Six Great-grandchildren, Anna and Evan Rapin, Ellsworth, MI, Jacob, Alexis and Ellyana Katz, Boyne City, MI, Clementine Fine, Grand Rapids, MI; Step-great grandchildren, Brooklynn Bannister, Boyne City, MI and Elsie and Everett Vaughn, Hudsonville, MI.

She is also survived by 40 nieces and nephews who adored Don and Barb and have many fond memories that include fishing, food, jokes, love and laughter.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, parents, sister Dolores Fritz, father and mother-in-law Troy and Iola Kimbler, brothers and sisters-in-law Fred Fritz, Russ Hanselman, Ron Kimbler, Jan Lockery, Joan Bailey, Don Pendock, Shirley Carpenter, Don and Jean LaPratt and Russ Kimbler. Nieces and nephews, Kathy Reicha, Peggy Jo Miller, Tammy Middleton, Pete LaPratt, Perry LaPratt, and Brucie Malbouef.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the United Methodist Church, 324 S Park St, Boyne City, MI 49712, Charlevoix Area Humane Society, 614 Beardsley St, Boyne City, MI 49712.

The family was serviced by Penzien Funeral Homes, Inc, East Jordan, MI