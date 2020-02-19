Austin Ryen Valler, 23

Austin Ryen Valler, 23, of Boyne City, passed away February 4th, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Austin was born August 3rd, 1996, he was the son of Pete and Karla Valler. Austin was a loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Rosalie and Jack Hampton, his grandmother Alberta Valler, and his aunt Debbie Mapes.

His mark on this world survives by his mother Karla, his father Pete, his brothers Peter Valler and Jack Valler, sister Alicia (Eric) Willett, niece and nephew Hayden and Hudson Willett and grandfather Peter (Wanda) Valler Sr. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

High spirited and energetic as a child, Austin could make anyone laugh, and rarely was he found without his infectious smile.

Always inquisitive, Austin enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together in order to appreciate how they worked.

As an adult, his restless soul found peace in nature, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and boating with his family as well as two-tracking with his friends.

Austin was a kind-hearted and generous spirit, which was reflected in his relationships with his family and friends as well as his love for animals.

Always willing to be there for others and offer a helping hand, he will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Austin’s favorite quote by Mahatma Gandhi are words to live by; “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Austin’s name to the Charlevoix County Humane Society of Boyne City.