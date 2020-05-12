Art competition announced

Each spring, the Congressional Institute and participating Members of …

First District Congressional Art Competition Deadline Announced

Each spring, the Congressional Institute and participating Members of Congress sponsor An Artistic Discovery, a nationwide high school visual art competition that recognizes and encourages artistic talent in each congressional district. Since the pilot competition in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

The annual Art Competition is open to all high school students currently living in the First District. The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year and viewed by visitors and dignitaries from all over the world.

The theme for the 2020 Art Competition is “something important to you in your local community.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students must submit the Student Release Form along with a digital copy of their artwork to Bergman.Art@mail.house.gov.

All entries for the Congressional Art Competition must be submitted by June 1st, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

All questions and inquiries should be directed to Bergman.Art@mail.house.gov.