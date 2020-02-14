Arrest for embezzling from a vulnerable adult

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted in December 2019 to investigate a …
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted in December 2019 to investigate a vulnerable adult embezzlement complaint. The suspect allegedly embezzled money from a vulnerable adult relative’s checking account, which the suspect had joint access to.
The suspect, 71-year-old Dianna Whitford of Glennie, was interviewed and the victim’s banking records were reviewed. The report was then turned over to the Alcona County Prosecutor’s Office.
An arrest warrant was issued, and Whitford was arrested on January 16, 2020 for one count of Embezzlement – Jointly Held Property – $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a felony punishable by five years and / or $10,000, or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater; and one count of Embezzlement – From a Vulnerable Adult – $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a felony punishable by five years and / or $10,000, or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater. Whitford was arraigned in the 81st District Court in Alcona and released on a $15,000 (10%) cash bond. Her next scheduled court appearance is on February 19, 2020.