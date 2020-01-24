Arrest in window shooting case

On Saturday, January 11, 2020 at approximately 7:58 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police …
On Saturday, January 11, 2020 at approximately 7:58 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to a residence on West Houghton Lake Drive in Roscommon Township after receiving a report someone was shooting out the windows of a home.
The investigation revealed the homeowner, 33-year-old Drew Phillip Sorenson, and the victim had been previously arguing over items that had been stored on Sorenson’s property. The victim went to Sorenson’s home that night on West Houghton Lake Drive and allegedly broke out a window in Sorenson’s home. Sorenson came outside and fired two shots. One round went through the side window of the victim’s vehicle as he attempted to leave.
Sorenson was arrested on Saturday, January 18, 2020 and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail. He was arraigned today in the 82nd District Court of Roscommon County on one count Possession of Firearm by a Felon, one count Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, one count Felony Firearms, one count Possession Short-Barreled Shotgun, one count False Report of Felony, one count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and one count Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder. Sorenson is being held on a $100,000.00 10% cash surety bond.