Arrest for resisting, obstructing police

On Thursday, January 3, 2020 at approximately 9:30 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to a residence on Greenwood Road in Nester Township to assist EMS personnel with an aggressive man.

The man had suffered a severe laceration and was combative.

The man, 35-year-old William Burns of Gladwin, did not respond to troopers’ commands and became aggressive towards them.

Eventually a taser was utilized to gain control of Burns.

He was transported to West Branch Hospital and treated for the laceration.

Afterwards he was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.

Burns was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon for two counts Resisting and Obstructing Police, a felony punishable by two years and $2,000.00; and Habitual Offender Second Notice.

His bond was set at $5,000.00 10%. Burns next scheduled court appearance is for a felony pretrial on January 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.