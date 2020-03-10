Arrest for drugs, firearms

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) received information on March 3rd about drugs and …

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) received information on March 3rd about drugs and firearms at a residence in Grawn.

TNT had information that one of the firearms was potentially stolen and the man at the home often open carries while inside the residence.

TNT Detectives conducted surveillance and drafted a search warrant for the residence.

Members of the Michigan State Police (MSP) Seventh District Emergency Support Team (EST) responded to the scene and assisted with the entry subsequent to a search warrant.

The male suspect who lives in the basement was the only one at the residence during the search.

The 38-year-old suspect, Brian Penfield, was lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

Methamphetamine and several firearms were located inside the area of the home where Penfield resides. Penfield was arraigned in the 86th District Court on March 6th for Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony Firearm.

Possession of Methamphetamine carries a penalty of up to 10 years and Felony Firearm is punishable by imprisonment for 2 years.

The case will continue to be under investigation.

TNT was assisted by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and the MSP Seventh District EST.