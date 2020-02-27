Arrest for criminal sexual conduct

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post arrested 26-year-old Manton resident, Nathan Christopher …
Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post arrested 26-year-old Manton resident, Nathan Christopher Helsel, on 1/7/20 on five separate felony charges. The arrest stems from an investigation that originated in early August of 2019.
The Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office conducted a review of the investigation and authorized a four count felony warrant for Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree with a victim between the ages of 13 and 16. These crimes are alleged to have occurred in Cedar Creek Township, Wexford County between the dates of September 1, 2018 and July 30, 2019.
Helsel was arraigned today in the 84th District Court of Wexford County. He was given a personal recognizance bond, placed on GPS tether, and is to have no contact with the victim or any unsupervised contact with persons under the age of 16.
The investigation is still underway and if you have any further information please contact the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post (231-779-6040) or Silent Observer (779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234).