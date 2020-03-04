Apply now for local non-profit grants

The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations throughout its …

The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations throughout its local service area for the spring grant cycle. Applications should be submitted in person or by mail by 4:30pm on April 15.

With the purpose of bettering local communities, the People Fund is supported solely by Great Lakes Energy members. Those who participate in the program allow their electric cooperative to round their monthly electric bill to the next whole dollar amount. Since 1999, more than $3.7 million in grants have been awarded to charitable and community organizations throughout Great Lakes Energy’s 26-county service area, which stretches from Kalamazoo to the Mackinac Straits. The People Fund awarded $228,481 in grants in 2019.

Non-profit organizations can read program details and request a grant application online at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund or by calling Great Lakes Energy at 1-888-485-2537, ext. 1313. Non-profit organizations that serve communities located in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply.

Applications are due by April 15. Another grant opportunity will be available in October.