2nd vehicle passes stopped bus

Featured

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 75

After asking for help to identify the driver who passed a stopped school bus on …

After asking for help to identify the driver who passed a stopped school bus on Monday, the Boyne City Public Schools put out a second call for help as there was a second incident on Wednesday this week.

The statement from Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little is below:

Unfortunately, yesterday during the afternoon Boyne City Public School bus run, a truck passed one of our school buses with its lights on and stop sign out as indicated from the photo.

It was at 3:37 p.m. on Boyne City – Charlevoix Road near the Bella Vita restaurant.

Please contact the Charlevoix County Sheriff if you have any concrete information about the owner of this blue truck at (231) 439-3500. Law enforcement is also aware and is on the lookout.

This is the second bus passing traffic violation this week. On Monday, the District posted a photo on social media of a truck passing a bus. The driver in that situation turned himself in that same day.

Superintendent Patrick Little would like to remind the public of the following:

● Bus safety must be a priority for all drivers.

● When drivers see a bus on the road, they should anticipate the stopping lights to turn on at any time. Drivers should keep a significant distance from school buses.

● As soon as the bus safety lights start flashing all drivers need to plan to stop immediately.

● When the red lights are on and the stop sign is deployed on the sides of the bus, the door is open and students are exiting or entering.

● Law enforcement is working with the schools to enforce the laws regarding bus safety.

● Please be patient and careful anytime you see a bus on the road.