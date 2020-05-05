Another big Charlevoix County cancellation

The Board of Trustees of Camp Daggett made the difficult decision to cancel all summer 2020 camping sessions at their board meeting on April 28. The board considered the situation currently facing Michigan, the United States and the world, that camp would be unable to serve their mission this summer to the standards that our camping families have come to expect.

“It is with camper, staff, and community safety in mind that the Camp Daggett Board of Trustees has decided to cancel all summer 2020 camping sessions,” states Justin Weisler, chair of the Board of Trustees. “Please know that this decision was not arrived at lightly, the entire staff and board feel that current guidance on social distancing, mass gatherings, and personal protective equipment would not allow us to deliver high quality programming for this summer,” Weisler continues.

The Board of Trustees has established a full refund policy during these difficult times. All camping families have been notified by either email, phone call or mail. All have been given the option of a full refund, or moving their deposit to secure a 2021 camping registration. Camp will be in contact with all camping families to determine their wishes and refunds will be made quickly.

If you need additional information, a Frequently Asked Questions page will be maintained and updated on the website www.campdaggett.org.

In additional news, the search for a new executive director has been suspended for the moment. As soon as the Board has deemed the current environment stabilized and safer, a new calendar for Executive Director hiring should be established including interview schedule, procedures, job offer and anticipated starting date.

The golf outing, scheduled for Thursday, June 4 has also been cancelled and will not be rescheduled in 2020. The outing will be scheduled for Thursday June 10, 2021 at the Walloon Lake Country Club.

Any questions about camp can be directed to Nathan Fleshman, summer camp director, at Nathan.fleshman@campdaggett.org.

Camp Daggett will celebrate 95 years in 2020. Through these 95 years, and changes in leadership, board membership and staff, Camp Daggett has embraced the future and technology, yet has always maintained the spirit of “The Other Fellow First” and the “Full Value Agreement,” which are the core and spirit of Camp.