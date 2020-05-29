Another area festival canceled over COVID concerns

The Petoskey Stars and Stripes Committee, the non-profit that raises funds and produces the Petoskey …

The Petoskey Stars and Stripes Committee, the non-profit that raises funds and produces the Petoskey Fourth of July Fireworks and the Fourth of July Parade, has announced it will be canceling this year’s events.

Citing public health and safety of residents and visitors alike, as well as unknown restrictions on gatherings led to this difficult decision.

“We support the very difficult decision by the Petoskey Area Jaycees to protect our community and residents and be proactive with everyone’s safety while we as a community fight the effects of this pandemic,” said Nikki Devitt, President of the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce. “To step back from an American tradition is not an easy decision to make, but it was the right one to make.”

Petoskey will join other Fourth of July celebrations in postponing or cancelling events for summer of 2020 in efforts to keep our communities safe.