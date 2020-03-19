Amtrak service changes in Michigan

Some Amtrak Midwest network service modifications due to reduced travel demand, are effective Thursday, March 19, in partnership with the Wisconsin, Michigan and Missouri state transportation departments:

Chicago-Milwaukee Hiawatha corridor service reduced to four daily roundtrips. Friday evening Hiawatha Train 343 also temporarily suspended.

Chicago-Detroit-Pontiac Wolverine corridor service reduced to two daily roundtrips.

Chicago-Holland-Grand Rapids Pere Marquette daily roundtrips suspended. Amtrak Thruway Bus connections to and from Grand Rapids are available daily via Kalamazoo.

No changes to Chicago-East Lansing-Port Huron Blue Water roundtrips or Kansas City-Jefferson City-St. Louis Missouri River Runner corridor services.

Some Amtrak Thruway Bus routes will have service modifications.

National messaging regarding COVID-19, including refund information, is posted at Amtrak.com/Corornavirus and in the Amtrak Media Center at media.Amtrak.com.

Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. This information is correct as of the above time and date. Information is subject to change as conditions warrant.