Alwas John Spohn, 88

Free

News

Obits Boyne City Gazette 156

Alwas John Spohn, 88, of Boyne City, Michigan, stepped into eternity the evening of January …

Alwas John Spohn, 88, of Boyne City, Michigan, stepped into eternity the evening of January 9th and took his first breath in Heaven.

“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord,” he had said repeatedly over the past week.

When his daughter asked a few days ago, “Daddy what do you think Heaven will look like?” he paused long, “Well… I’m not sure. I’ve never been there yet. But, I know it’s going to be good.”

John Spohn was known to many in the community as Pastor.

He had pastored with many ministries and was an associate pastor at Jordan Rivers Church in East Jordan. He was the founder and Pastor of Trinity

Fellowship Church in Boyne City for twenty two years and was known as a man of prayer.

Cindi, his daughter says it best. “You spent your life on treasured things, that can’t be given away. For they are stored in Heaven’s vault, each time that you would pray.”

John was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Elaine in 1995.

Their children, Rachelle and Henry Wittenmyer, Randal and Cecile Spohn, Deneille and Nick Moes, Kendal and Jennie Spohn, and Cindi and Tim Markham, joined their families with his wife Margaret Ruth, and her children Laurie and Sonny Thompson, and Jeff and Paula Mundt in 1999.

Together they share seventy eight grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his sister, Frieda Kullik of Boyne Falls, brothers and sisters, Sherry and Guy Dean, Jerry and Nancy Ayers, Victor and Diane Ayers and Gayla and Bill Wolf along with many nieces and nephews are cherished family that he prayed for nightly.

In lieu of flowers a memorial prayer garden will be designed in honor of A. John Spohn; contributions for the prayer garden may be directed to Jordan Rivers Church, P.O. Box 287, East Jordan, MI 49727.