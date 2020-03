Activities for kids off school during C-19

Adam Koivisto, District 14 Director of Michigan State University Extension, shared the link below as a resource for families to use for activities for school kids who are out during the coronavirus mitigation effort.

https://www.canr.msu.edu/family/Educational-Resources-for-School-Closures/?fbclid=IwAR2XyV3h2j5Ays-oqT6lNhx2rCcD8ivtcMPFgYpvxykx6My9A9rA_rxcLf8