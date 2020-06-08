Four stars for Historical fiction novel ‘A Thin Porridge’

“A powerful historical coming of age adventure. What makes A Thin Porridge so irresistible is Gohs’ spunky heroine. The novel also provides a fascinating portrait of the historical Dark Continent, with Gohs’ carefully-chosen words conveying visceral emotions through intense imagery. Gohs is excellent at constructing the historical setting, while giving his characters a rich internal life. Adventurous and gutsy, A Thin Porridge is sure to appeal to a wide expanse of historical fiction fans.” —Self–Publishing Review, ★★★★

See the full review here: https://www.selfpublishingreview.com/2020/06/review-a-thin-porridge-by-benjamin-j-gohs/

Get your copy of this historical adventure book here: https://www.amazon.com/Thin-Porridge-Benjamin-J-Gohs/dp/B085RTT5YJ/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1591637118&sr=8-1