A Thin Porridge book blog tour visits Mercedes Rochelle’s

On Thursday June 25, we’re on day four of the book blog tour for Benjamin J. Gohs’ historical adventure novel A Thin Porridge.

Today’s stop finds A Thin Porridge featured at Mercedes Rochelle’s Historical Fiction Blog where Benjamin has written an essay concerning the inspiration—he hates that word—for the characters in this Homeric tale of fictional people living in very real times and places.

Read the piece here for free: https://mercedesrochelle.com/fiction/author-post-a-thin-porridge/#comment-213