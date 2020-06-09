A Thin Porridge audiobook

June 9, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
39

The audiobook of literary historical fiction adventure novel A Thin Porridge by Benjamin J. Gohs is set to debut in July … but you can hear a free preview on the media player below.

Learn more about Benjamin’s debut novel here: https://indiereader.com/book_review/a-thin-porridge/

 

