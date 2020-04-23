MSU Extension online offerings
April 23, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
64
MSU Extension District 14 Director Adam Koivisto released a special extra report on his organization’s offerings.
“MSU Extension is transitioning many programs online and creating new virtual programs to help families keep learning while at home,” Koivisto stated. “We normally send out this newsletter once a month, but we decided to send out an email mid-month because we’ve added so many new and interesting virtual programs you might not be aware of.”
Below is a list of programs you and your family might enjoy, and to find a full list of our upcoming virtual programs, visit their website.
H.O.M.E.S. at Home
This live-streamed program on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.—11 a.m. throughout April is geared for families with scalable activities from younger to older learners, each lesson features different Great Lakes content and hands-on activities you can do right at home.
Current Issues Impacting Tourism Webinar Series
This webinar series will include weekly national tourism reports and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, dive deeper into specialized topics as they relate to tourism, present a variety of strategies available to small towns, and allow for extensive community discussion.
Stress Less with Mindfulness
This online Stress Less with Mindfulness introduces participants to the experience and practice of mindfulness, with a goal of reducing stress.
RELAX: Alternatives to Anger
RELAX: Alternatives to Anger helps teens, adults, parents and caregivers understand and manage anger and stress, and develop the communication and problem solving skills needed for healthy relationships.
4-H Special Interest Club: Trash Warriors
The Trash Warriors 4-H SPIN Club is 6-week digital youth community focused on tackling marine debris
and plastic pollution in the Great Lakes. This club for youth ages 9 and up will explore the issue of marine debris through film, community and research partner presentations, and stewardship activities you can lead from home.
How to handle takeout and drive-thru foods safely
Takeout and drive-thru food options are more popular than ever as everyone adapts to the Stay Home, Stay Safe
executive order that has closed the dine-in option at our favorite eateries. This type of meal choice helps to maintain social distancing
and reduces the amount of food handling between preparation and service.
When bringing home your favorite foods, it’s important not to forget the simple steps to keeping these types of food safe.
Is this food still good?
Whether you are getting ready to donate to a food pantry or take stock of what’s in your pantry, knowing if it is still safe to eat can be difficult. Some food items may display date labeling with the phrase “Best if used by” and others might have a set of numbers and letters. This may all seem confusing but by following a few simple guidelines, you will know what is still safe to eat.