$89M to help Michigan schools

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 62

Michigan to receive $89 million in federal funding to Help K-12 Schools, Colleges Hit Hardest …

Michigan to receive $89 million in federal funding to Help K-12 Schools, Colleges Hit Hardest by Pandemic

Below is a statement from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on an $89.4 million federal grant that will help K-12 schools, colleges and universities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic continue providing educational services.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which is part of the federal CARES Act, is administered by the U.S. Department of Education and was announced on Tuesday.

Funding may be used to provide emergency grants to schools, colleges, and other educational organizations.

“It’s never been more important to ensure every Michigan student has access to a high-quality education, and this funding will help our continued efforts to provide remote and other critical educational services to all students in every corner of our state during the ongoing pandemic,” Governor Whitmer said. “In the weeks ahead, I will identify strategies that ensure this federal funding provides much-needed support to our schools hit hardest during this unprecedented crisis.”