4Front donating $50k to area hospital crisis funds, food banks

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 106

Northern Michigan’s leading financial cooperative will deliver financial support totaling $50,000 to area medical caregivers …

Northern Michigan’s leading financial cooperative will deliver financial support totaling $50,000 to area medical caregivers and families in need.

“On behalf of our more than 85,000 members, we’re pleased to aid the vital work our area hospitals and food banks are doing for our communities,” said 4Front CEO Andy Kempf. “We’re focused on helping confront both the immediate health threat and its lasting economic effects on our area.”

Frontline health provider support will be given to the Munson Healthcare COVID-19 Fund and the McLaren Northern Michigan Emergency Response Fund.

The monies will allow the two health systems to procure needed supplies, support testing efforts and meet emerging needs at their combined 12 hospitals across northern Michigan, stretching from Cheboygan to Manistee.

Funding will also be provided to three food distribution organizations serving or located in northern Michigan. The Manna Food Project, the Northwest Food Coalition and Feeding America West Michigan distribute food directly to families in need and support partner food banks and pantries across the region.

Including this recent $50,000 designation, 4Front has provided support exceeding $500,000 to northern Michigan events, programs and initiatives through its Community Investment program since its founding five years ago.

“Credit unions are collectives built upon the foundation that members help one another achieve financial success… a rising tide lifts all boats,” said Kempf. “This philosophy rings especially true right now as we work together to safeguard the physical health and financial well-being of those in the communities we serve.”