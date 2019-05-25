Youth sex education event planned

Hundreds of thousands of teens nationwide are expected to participate in Sex Ed For All: …

Hundreds of thousands of teens nationwide are expected to participate in Sex Ed For All: Youth Power, Information, and Rights Month this May.

While existing federal funding for evidence-based sexual health education is critical, it cannot meet the full national need.

Too many young people still do not receive the sexual health information and access to the care they need to live healthy lives.

Sex Ed For All pledges to help young people in marginalized communities, including communities of color, LGBTQ+ young people, immigrants, those with lower incomes, those living in rural areas, and those in foster care to access the information and care that meets their needs and helps them make informed sexual and reproductive health decisions.

“This month focuses on the sexual health information, access, and rights young people need and deserve in order to make healthy decisions for themselves and live life on their terms,” said Valarie Arington, Planned Parenthood of Michigan Education Manager. “Planned Parenthood of Michigan is proud to be a partner in this effort, and to spend the month highlighting the work we do every day to give young people the tools they need to determine their own futures. We’re here to help – no matter who you are or where you live.”

As a National Sex Ed For All Month partner, Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) offers evidence-based programs to educate teens about the importance of making healthy and responsible decisions either by abstaining from sex or using protection to prevent unintended pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections, and HIV.

As the nation’s largest provider of sex education, Planned Parenthood is committed to helping young people stay safe and healthy.

Planned Parenthood works every day to help young people get developmentally appropriate, medically accurate, LGBTQ-inclusive information, skills, and answers to their questions about sex and relationships, without shame or judgment.

Planned Parenthood works in schools and communities across the country to provide sex education. Last year, Planned Parenthood provided education and outreach to 1.2 million people of all ages across the U.S.

This year PPMI will educate nearly 1000 youth and 250 parents across the state on the importance of making healthy sexual choices through the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative (TPPI) and Taking Pride in Prevention (TPIP) programs.

