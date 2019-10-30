Your MI legislators at work

• Senate Bill 174, Revise livestock regulations, postpone hen cage size mandate: Passed 21 to 17 in the Senate

To overhaul existing rules on the livestock and farm animal industry, and expand the authority of state officials to establish new requirements and regulations, including ones to control the spread of animal diseases and infections.

The bill also extends a 2020 deadline for imposing laying hen cage size requirements until the start of 2026.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 434, Authorize cosmetology “mobile salons”: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

To direct the state licensing bureau to promulgate regulations on “mobile salons” or mobile cosmetology equipment used by different salons.

Under current law cosmetology services and salons are subject to detailed state regulatory and licensure requirements.

The bill would also authorize reciprocity for cosmetologists licensed by other states whose requirements are “substantially equal” to Michigan’s.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 70, Create crime victim confidential address program: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate

To establish an address confidentiality program that would give crime victims a “designated address” to which mail could be sent and then forwarded to the individual’s current location.

This location would not be subject to disclosure under open records laws, and the person could also vote in elections using the designated address.

Senate Bills 71 to 76 amend other statutes to accommodate this program.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4628, Keep most traffic ticket records just four years: Passed 108 to 1 in the House

To revise a law that prescribes how long records of an individual’s traffic offenses must be kept.

Current law requires records for most violations to be kept for seven years, and certain serious violations for the rest of the violator’s life.

The bill would change the minimum retention period to four years for violations that carry no drivers license “points,” and also for some violations that come with two- or three-points.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• House Bill 4959, Empower state liquor regulators to seize and inspect products: Passed 101 to 8 in the House

To give the state Liquor Control Commission the power to seize beer, wine, mixed spirit and mixed wine drinks, in order to inspect for compliance with the state’s extraordinarily detailed and complex “liquor control” regulatory and license regime.

The bill would also repeal a one-year residency requirement imposed on applicants for a liquor wholesaler license, after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a similar Tennessee law as a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• House Bill 4961, Expand restrictions on liquor manufacturers: Passed 100 to 8 in the House

To prohibit licensed liquor manufacturers from requiring licensed wholesalers to give the manufacturer records related to the distribution of different brands, employee compensation or business operations that are not directly related to the distribution of the maker’s brands.

The bill would also add other restrictions on liquor manufacturer business practices to the state’s “liquor control” regulatory and license regime.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• Senate Bill 47, Give tax breaks for household “alternative energy” installations: Passed 107 to 1 in the House

To exclude from property tax assessments the value of solar panels, wind turbines and other “alternative energy systems” as defined in the bill that are installed, replaced or repaired in a residence, and which produce less than 150 kilowatts of electricity for a household whose use does not exceed this level.

Senate Bill 48 extends the same tax break to commercial entities, capped at systems valued at $80,000 or less.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• Senate Bill 110, Authorize protection of incapacitated person’s access to family: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate – To establish that if a court-appointed guardian who is responsible for overseeing the care and custody of an incapacitated individual denies a relative of that person access to the individual, a court may appoint a limited guardian to supervise access with the relative.

Under current law, a court can appoint a full guardian if necessary to provide for an individual’s continuing care and supervision, or a partial guardian if the person has the capacity to do some but not all of the tasks necessary to care for himself or herself.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4315, Authorize sanctions for disarming police officer: Passed 106 to 3 in the House

To authorize an enhanced penalty of 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for taking a law enforcement or corrections officer’s gun by force, or injuring an officer in the attempt, which would be added to penalties imposed for the underlying crimes.

A fiscal agency bill summary reports a recent incident where a prisoner being taken to court leaped from the transport van, pinned an officer against another vehicle and tried to grab his gun.

Under current law, the penalty is the same for knocking a gun out of an officer’s grip and for trying to take the gun.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• House Bill 4389, Mandate fire department PFAS reporting and more: Passed 106 to 2 in the House

To require fire departments that use fire-fighting foam containing chemicals called PFAS to report details of each use to the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) within 48 hours. Also, to require the agency to establish a free collection program for firefighting foams containing the chemicals, and then properly dispose of them, contingent on legislative appropriations to pay for it.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• House Bill 4390, Restrict fire department PFAS use in training: Passed 104 to 4 in the House

To prohibit the use of fire-fighting foam containing chemicals called PFAS in firefighter training, and require state firefighter training to include instruction on the safe use and disposal of such products.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting