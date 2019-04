Work on M-75 starts April 22

The MDOT M-75 resurfacing project in Boyne City is estimated to begin April 22.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $987,000 to resurface 3 miles of M-75 from Air Industrial Park Drive to Old State Road in Boyne City.

This work will require daytime single-lane closures under flag control.

This project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.

The project is expected to be completed by Friday June 21.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2UdDGIh