Will voters back BFPS millage?

On Tuesday Nov. 5, the Boyne Falls School district voters will decide a three mils sinking fund millage proposal designed to address a number of issues with the school building.

Boyne Falls Public School was built in 2000.

“We’re not sure if we’re going to levy three mils the whole time, but we have some big projects to get done right away,” said Boyne Falls Public School Business Manager Lori Herman. “Based on the numbers right now, we would raise $507,087 in the first year.”

If approved, the millage would begin this winter and last 10 years.

“The existing debts will be paid-off in 2024 and are not a part of this millage,” said Herman. “These are from the construction of the building in 2000 and the additions in 2005.”

She added, “We were able to refinance a couple of times to get a better rate, so those will be paid off in 2024. We did our L4029 and were able to lower our rate for this year’s tax collection by half of a mil. That brings it to 3.6 total mils for both debts.”

The roof has been repaired many times, but it must now be replaced. According to officials, the heating system is dated and needs an upgrade, and security for the building is also a top priority.

“It has been maintained very well and we receive a lot of compliments on the appearance of our building and grounds,” said Boyne Falls Public School Board of Education President Bill Cousineau in the school’s August newsletter. “It is now time to invest some money into infrastructure and your help is needed.”

“It would be a great disservice to the students and to this community for us not to maintain and upgrade the building in which we house over 270 students,” said Cousineau. “It is important to understand that a sinking fund—authorized by the district’s voters—may be used only for construction and repair of buildings, for school safety and security improvements and for upgrading technology.”

The election is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boyne Valley Township hall at 2489 Rail-road St. in Boyne Falls.

Boyne Falls Public School Board of Education meetings are usually held the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the school media center.

