The program, titled “Why Are You So Hard on Yourself? Finding Your True Value,” features a short film in which an FBI sketch artist draws how people describe themselves and then how those same people are described by others.
Differences in the descriptions are startling.
People’s tendency toward judging themselves harshly will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
“Often people’s views of themselves are unfairly full of criticism, faults, and imperfections,” said Lifetree Café national director, Craig Cable. “This Lifetree episode examines why this happens and offers practical tips for developing a more positive self-image.”
Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is in the First Presbyterian Church. 401 S. Park St, Boyne City. Use the Pine St. entrance.
Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to the office at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.