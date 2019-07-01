Whitmer urges legislature to get back to work

Today, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement highlighting the fact that the Republican-controlled …

Today, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement highlighting the fact that the Republican-controlled legislature is currently in week two of its summer recess without having finished work on the State of Michigan’s fiscal year 2020 budget.

July 1 marks the beginning of the 2020 fiscal year for Michigan school districts.

Statement:

As elected officials, we all share a responsibility to ensure every student in Michigan has access to a quality, public education.

That’s why I proposed a balanced budget 118 days ago that makes the largest investment in public school operations in a generation of students.

By investing $527 million in public education, my budget will help local schools make investments like raising teacher pay, reducing class sizes, and upgrading technology.

Additionally, my budget will triple the number of literacy coaches in our schools, improve classroom resources for special education needs, provide more funding for low-income and at-risk children, and expand career, skills, and technical education in our high schools.

Today officially marks the beginning of the 2020 fiscal year for Michigan school districts.

Unfortunately, since Republicans in the Michigan House and Senate left town for summer vacation without finishing their work on the budget, school boards and administrators are being forced to make spending decisions without a clear understanding of how much revenue they will receive from the state.

Compared to my budget plan, Sault Ste. Marie Area Schools in the Speaker’s district would see a $343,000 cut under the House budget, and a $189,000 cut under the Senate budget. Jackson Public Schools in the Senate Majority Leader’s district would see a $654,000 cut under the House budget, and a $285,000 cut under the Senate budget.

These cuts could mean fewer resources for districts to hire more literacy coaches, purchase new technology, or repair aging buildings.

Michigan’s students, parents, and educators deserve better.

It’s time for the legislature to get back to work and get back to the negotiating table so we can get the budget done and give our schools the certainty they need to help our kids succeed.