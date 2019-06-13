Whitmer creates census committee

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 121

Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order No. 2019-15 establishing a Complete Count Committee to assist …

Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order No. 2019-15 establishing a Complete Count Committee to assist in a complete and accurate census count in Michigan. The federal government uses census data for funding and representation accuracy, and it is imperative that the count is as comprehensive as possible.

“This Committee is essential to making sure that Michigan has the resources and representation it needs,” said Whitmer, “The 2020 census count will dictate how much federal funding is allotted to Michigan for our schools, infrastructure, and how many Representatives we have in the United States House of Representatives. I am establishing a Census Committee so that Michigan will be prepared to organize, educate and count our residents with accuracy.”

Executive Order No. 2019-15 creates the 2020 United States Census Complete Count Committee, which will be focused on ensuring the census count in Michigan is complete and accurate so that Michigan receives the correct amount of federal funding and accurate representation in the United States House of Representatives. Per the order, the committee will be charged with providing public leadership, identifying barriers that may prevent a full count, create and implement an action plan to overcome recognized barriers, and identifying opportunities to coordinate with other entities working towards a complete count.

The United States Constitution requires a count of the number of people living in the United States territories every ten years and will determine the number of representatives each state will have in the United States House of Representative. In addition, Michigan receives funding based on census data which allocates funding to provide crucial services for children such as K-12 education, nutrition assistance, Foster Care and Head Start/Early Start programs.

“It is critically important for all Michiganders to participate in the 2020 Census count and this committee will make sure our residents are informed across all communities throughout the state,” said Whitmer. “Our children depend on the federal dollars that come from Census Data and it is our job to make sure we do our best to be counted.”

The 2020 United States Census Complete Count Committee will be housed within the Department of Technology, Management and Budget and administered by members appointed by the governor representing a diverse group of Michiganders from various geographic, economic, racial, cultural, gender and occupational backgrounds.

The Committee will consist of 63 members from the following organizations and communities across the state of Michigan:

Michigan Senate

Senator Jim Stamas

Senator Adam Hollier

Michigan House of Representatives

Representative Julie Calley

Representative Tyrone Carter

Michigan Nonprofit Association

Council of Michigan Foundations

Michigan Association of United Ways

Citizens’ Research Council of Michigan

Michigan Muslim Community Council (MMCC)

Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity

Interfaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit

Church of God in Christ

Michigan Catholic Conference

AARP

Kids Count Project (Michigan League for Public Policy)

Michigan Works! Association

Equality Michigan

Disability Network

Oceana Hispanic Center

Urban Core Collective

Volunteers of America-Michigan

Michigan Municipal League

Michigan Association of Counties

Michigan Township Association

Wayne County

Oakland County

Macomb County

Marquette County

City of Detroit

City of Battle Creek

City of Grand Rapids

City of Lansing

City of Flint

Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Service (ACCESS)

Hispanic/Latino Commission of Michigan

Global Detroit

Michigan Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission

NAACP

Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians

Michigan Health and Hospital Association

Health Care Association of Michigan

Detroit Chamber of Commerce

Lake Superior Community Partnership

Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM)

Early Childhood Investment Corporation

AFL-CIO

Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council

Michigan Education Association (MEA)

DTE Energy

Consumers Energy

Michigan Cable Telecommunications Association

AAA

Michigan Association of State Universities (MASU)

Michigan Community College Association

Michigan Association of Broadcasters

Michigan Press Association

New Media Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will serve as the chairperson of the Committee and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will serve as the vice-chairperson of the Committee.

These appointments are not subject to advice and consent of the Senate.