Whitmer creates census committee

Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order No. 2019-15 establishing a Complete Count Committee to assist in a complete and accurate census count in Michigan.
The federal government uses census data for funding and representation accuracy, and it is imperative that the count is as comprehensive as possible.
“This Committee is essential to making sure that Michigan has the resources and representation it needs,” said Whitmer, “The 2020 census count will dictate how much federal funding is allotted to Michigan for our schools, infrastructure, and how many Representatives we have in the United States House of Representatives. I am establishing a Census Committee so that Michigan will be prepared to organize, educate and count our residents with accuracy.”
Executive Order No. 2019-15 creates the 2020 United States Census Complete Count Committee, which will be focused on ensuring the census count in Michigan is complete and accurate so that Michigan receives the correct amount of federal funding and accurate representation in the United States House of Representatives. Per the order, the committee will be charged with providing public leadership, identifying barriers that may prevent a full count, create and implement an action plan to overcome recognized barriers, and identifying opportunities to coordinate with other entities working towards a complete count.
The United States Constitution requires a count of the number of people living in the United States territories every ten years and will determine the number of representatives each state will have in the United States House of Representative. In addition, Michigan receives funding based on census data which allocates funding to provide crucial services for children such as K-12 education, nutrition assistance, Foster Care and Head Start/Early Start programs.
“It is critically important for all Michiganders to participate in the 2020 Census count and this committee will make sure our residents are informed across all communities throughout the state,” said Whitmer. “Our children depend on the federal dollars that come from Census Data and it is our job to make sure we do our best to be counted.”
The 2020 United States Census Complete Count Committee will be housed within the Department of Technology, Management and Budget and administered by members appointed by the governor representing a diverse group of Michiganders from various geographic, economic, racial, cultural, gender and occupational backgrounds.
The Committee will consist of 63 members from the following organizations and communities across the state of Michigan:
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will serve as the chairperson of the Committee and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will serve as the vice-chairperson of the Committee.
These appointments are not subject to advice and consent of the Senate.
View the full executive order below: