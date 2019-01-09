Whitmer Announces Director of Northern Michigan Office

Today Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named former Senate Democratic Leader Mike Prusi as Director of …

Senator Prusi served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 1995-2000 and in the Michigan Senate from 2003-2010, and was elected Senate Democratic Leader in 2008. Prior to his legislative career, Sen. Prusi worked for 20 years as an iron ore miner and served three terms as President of Local Union 4950 of the United Steelworkers of America.

“Mike Prusi is a lifelong champion for hardworking families in Northern Michigan,” said Whitmer. “I was proud to serve alongside him in the legislature and I know that he’ll continue to get things done for Michigan workers, families, and businesses in our Marquette office.”

“I am excited to get back to work for the people of Northern Michigan,” said Prusi. “Families in the UP need advocates in state government who will work every day to solve problems for them. I look forward to working with Governor Whitmer as we get things done for hardworking Michiganders.”

The Governor’s Northern Michigan office is located at 234 West Baraga Ave, Marquette 49855.