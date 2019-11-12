Where to hike during hunting season

Little Traverse Conservancy provides opportunities to get out in the woods on lands that are …

Little Traverse Conservancy provides opportunities to get out in the woods on lands that are open and lands that are closed to hunting. Currently, more than 15,000 acres protected through Little Traverse Conservancy are open to hunting. So where to go if you are not a hunter but would like to hike during gun season?

Recommended preserves (and assist projects) across the Conservancy’s five-county service area that are not open to hunting are listed below.

Charlevoix County

Nathan “Barry” Driggers

The Hill

North Point Natural Area

Charles A. Ransom

Raven Ridge

Rogers Family Homestead

Portions of St. Clair Lake/Six Mile Lake Natural Area

Wisser-Saworski

Beaver Island

Barney’s Lake

Little Sand Bay

George and Althea Petritz

Cheboygan County

Agnes S. Andreae (hunting is allowed on adjacent Boyd B. Banwell)

Chaboiganing (hunting is allowed on adjacent Indian Point)

Duncan Bay

Gauthier

Hildner-Bearce/Waubun

Seven Springs

Vivian VanCampen

Chippewa County

Jinny Palms

Vermilion Point

Mackinac County

William B. Derby

Mackinac Bay

Emmet County

Philip J. Braun North

Bubbling Springs

Hailand-Helstrom Family

The Headlands (owned by Emmet County)

Ray Johnston

Allan and Virginia McCune

Naas, Mauger, Raunecker, & Leslie

Oden Island

Round Lake

Thorne Swift

Waldron Fen

Woollam Family

Interactive maps of Conservancy-owned nature preserves can be found at www.landtrust.org or on the free nature preserve app, LTC Explorer (Google or Apple app stores). A printed preserve map was updated this October and is also available online or at our office near Harbor Springs.

Dogs are allowed on most Conservancy preserves but they must be kept on a leash. Please respect that there may be children or people who are afraid of dogs on the trails and obey this statewide law. Please note that dogs that are legally engaged in hunting on lands enrolled in the Commercial Forestry Act are not required to be on a leash. In addition, the majority of hunting occurs at dawn and dusk.

For more information about hunting on preserves (including a list of preserves where hunting is permitted), visit www.landtrust.org and click on “Explore” > “Hunting.” This page will walk you through a downloadable permission slip that is required when hunting on a Conservancy preserve. You may print this page or save it to your phone, but must have it with you while hunting on an LTC nature preserve.

