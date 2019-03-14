Weight restrictions expand Friday

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local agencies are enacting additional annual spring weight restrictions to protect roads.