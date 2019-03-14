Weight restrictions expand Friday

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local agencies are enacting additional annual spring weight restrictions to protect roads.
Effective 6 a.m. Friday, March 15, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio state lines north to and including the Mackinac Bridge. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.
In the restricted areas, the following will apply:
County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.
For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT’s website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers, under “Restrictions.” All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, which is available online. You also may sign up to receive e-mail alerts.
Trucking companies located in New Jersey and Canada can obtain information by calling517-373-6256.