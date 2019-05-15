This week-long culinary event celebrates the best restaurants in the …

Petoskey Restaurant Week returns May 17-24.

This week-long culinary event celebrates the best restaurants in the Petoskey Area.

This is your chance to enjoy your favorite restaurants and discover new ones at an affordable price.

Participating restaurants will offer three course menus for $15 / $25 / $35 for lunch and/or dinner, with some establishments offering 2 for 1 pricing.

Participating restaurants include:

Chandler’s A Restaurant



City Park Grill

Duffy’s Garage & Grille

Fox & Rose

Grain Train Market Café

Mitchell Street Pub

Noggin Room

Palette Bistro

Pour Public House

Roast & Toast

Sage – Odawa Casino

The Side Door Saloon

Vernales Restaurant

Vintage Chophouse | Wine Bar

Be sure to mark your calendar as Petoskey Restaurant Week happens twice a year – next dates are October 18-25, 2019.

For more information on Petoskey Restaurant Week visit www.petoskeyrestaurantweek.com or find them on Facebook.