Petoskey Restaurant Week returns May 17-24.
This week-long culinary event celebrates the best restaurants in the Petoskey Area.
This is your chance to enjoy your favorite restaurants and discover new ones at an affordable price.
Participating restaurants will offer three course menus for $15 / $25 / $35 for lunch and/or dinner, with some establishments offering 2 for 1 pricing.
Participating restaurants include:
Chandler’s A Restaurant
City Park Grill
Duffy’s Garage & Grille
Fox & Rose
Grain Train Market Café
Mitchell Street Pub
Noggin Room
Palette Bistro
Pour Public House
Roast & Toast
Sage – Odawa Casino
The Side Door Saloon
Vernales Restaurant
Vintage Chophouse | Wine Bar
Be sure to mark your calendar as Petoskey Restaurant Week happens twice a year – next dates are October 18-25, 2019.
For more information on Petoskey Restaurant Week visit www.petoskeyrestaurantweek.com or find them on Facebook.