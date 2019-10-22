Watershed Council art raffle fundraiser

As a nonprofit organization, the Watershed Council is always looking for creative ways to fund-raise.

That’s where local artist Larissa Flynn comes in.

Inspired by our beautiful waters in Northern Michigan, Larissa Flynn created an oil painting depicting Little Traverse Bay and Harbor Springs from the viewpoint of Petoskey.

She then generously donated the artwork to the Watershed Council to be used as a fundraising piece.

Bay – a 20″ x 20″ oil painting made exclusively for the Watershed Council by local artist Larissa Flynn is on display at the Watershed Council office downtown Petoskey.

Raffle tickets for this piece will be sold until December 15, 2019, and a raffle drawing will take place on December 16, 2019.

“We love collaborating with local artists who share our love of Northern Michigan waters and believe in our work. All proceeds from the raffle sales will go towards the Watershed Council’s watershed protection efforts in our four county service area. Not only do you have the opportunity to win this one-of-a-kind painting, but in participating you will help us in our efforts to protect our local bodies of water,” Kate Cwikiel, communications coordinator for Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.watershedcouncil.org/shop or in person at the Watershed Council office.

Each $20 raffle ticket purchased will get you an entry into the raffle drawing.

The more tickets you purchase, the more times you will be entered! Unlimited entries allowed!