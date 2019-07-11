Watershed 40th anniversary celebration

2019 marks the Watershed Council’s 40th anniversary of protecting what we all love here in Northern Michigan—our waters.
“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our members who have made it possible,” said Executive Director Gail Gruenwald.
The Watershed Council was formed by a group of researchers at the University of Michigan Biological Station on Douglas Lake and several lake associations that were concerned about the health of their lakes.
The work of the Watershed Council has stayed true to its origins as a scientific organization and now does its work across Northern Michigan and on statewide and national levels in order to protect our resources here at home.
The Watershed Council is inviting members and nonmembers to join the celebration on July 16.
“Usually our annual meeting is primarily for our members but we are hoping that those we have worked with over the years in local government and elsewhere will be interested in attending to learn more about what we do and to help us celebrate,” said Gruenwald.
The Gala will be at the Grand Unity Event Center in Petoskey from 6-8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $50 each and will include beverages, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music, a silent auction, commemorative wine glasses, a brief membership meeting, and more!
“Join us for the festivities, mingle with friends, and enjoy the view of Lake Michigan,” says Gruenwald.
No special dress code is required. Call (231) 347-1181 to purchase tickets and reserve your spot.
You won’t want to miss out on this event celebrating the Watershed Council’s 40 years of protecting our lakes, streams, and wetlands.