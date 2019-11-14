Watch for more deer as hunting begins

November 14, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
Michigan’s firearm deer season officially begins Friday, Nov. 15, and the Insurance Alliance of Michigan (IAM) has a warning to drivers: Be on the lookout for deer.

“As hunters head into fields and forests, deer will become more active – especially at dawn and dusk – and it’s important for drivers to keep their eyes peeled for deer, which can dart out in front of cars,” said IAM Executive Director Tricia Kinley. “In 2018, 1,200 people were injured in car crashes involving deer, making it more important than ever to remain vigilant.”

In 2018, 53,464 vehicle crashes involving deer were reported in Michigan, resulting in 1,200 injuries and 14 deaths. In 2017, 1,112 people were hurt, and 16 people were killed in 50,949 accidents.

The counties with the most reported vehicle crashes involving deer in 2018 were:

  1. Oakland County (1,851)
  2. Kent County (1,837)
  3. Jackson County (1,537)
  4. Lapeer County (1,275)
  5. Ottawa County (1,267)
  6. Allegan County (1,160)
  7. Genesee County (1,136)
  8. Calhoun County (1,104)
  9. Clinton County (1,103)
  10. Isabella County (1,094)

“Remember, deer travel in groups, so if you see one near the side of the road there’s a good chance others are nearby,” Kinley said. “Deer can be easily startled, making it hard to predict which direction they’ll run and when, so it’s best to be prepared for anything.”

IAM recommends the following safety tips:

  • Watch for deer, especially at dawn and dusk, when they are most active.
  • Deer often travel single file, so if you see one cross a road it’s likely more are nearby waiting to cross. When startled by an approaching vehicle, deer can panic and dart out from any direction.
  • Slow down when traveling through deer-populated areas.
  • Always wear your seat belt.
  • If a crash with a deer is unavoidable, don’t swerve. Instead, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel with both hands, come to a controlled stop and steer your vehicle off the roadway.

