Watch for more deer as hunting begins

Michigan’s firearm deer season officially begins Friday, Nov. 15, and the Insurance Alliance of Michigan (IAM) has a warning to drivers: Be on the lookout for deer.

“As hunters head into fields and forests, deer will become more active – especially at dawn and dusk – and it’s important for drivers to keep their eyes peeled for deer, which can dart out in front of cars,” said IAM Executive Director Tricia Kinley. “In 2018, 1,200 people were injured in car crashes involving deer, making it more important than ever to remain vigilant.”

In 2018, 53,464 vehicle crashes involving deer were reported in Michigan, resulting in 1,200 injuries and 14 deaths. In 2017, 1,112 people were hurt, and 16 people were killed in 50,949 accidents.

The counties with the most reported vehicle crashes involving deer in 2018 were: