Volunteers needed for visitor center

Officials from the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and Boyne City are beginning to explore the idea of turning the old log cabin—formerly the home of the chamber—into a visitor information center.
Officials are gauging interest on whether the community would support organizing a volunteer group to provide the visitor information.
“We’re exploring the possibility of forming a Log Cabin Volunteers group that would provide staffing during prime times when visitors are in town—such as the 4th of July, Boyne Thunder, Friday night Stroll the Streets and Saturdays,” say officials.
This move comes after a number of Boyne City residents and community leaders expressed a desire to keep the log cabin in use for some public good.
If you are interested in volunteering at the log cabin for a few hours every week or two this summer, please email Lisa Luebke at:
lisa@boynechamber.com.