Volunteers needed for Boyne visitor center

The Boyne Area Chamber and the City of Boyne City have launched the Log Cabin Volunteers group to give out information from the Sunset Park cabin this summer.

So far, 11 local people have volunteered as part of a group that is providing visitor information in the log cabin formerly occupied by the chamber.

VOLUNTEER! If you are interested in volunteering at the log cabin for a couple of hours, you can click here to see what times are available and sign up. The final shifts of the summer are available during Stroll the Streets from 6-8 p.m. on August 2 and 23.

You can sign up for a shift online here