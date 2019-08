The annual Boyne River Sweep is Saturday Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.

All friends of the river are invited to join the activities.

Meet at the Boyne City Veterans Park boat launch, located on North Lake St., at 9 am.

Walk the banks or paddle from Dam Road into town.

Bring your kayak, pdf and gloves.

Garbage bags will be provided.

For more information, call (231) 330-2923.