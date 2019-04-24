Voices Without Borders performances

We would like to take this opportunity to inform all our friends and neighbors of …

Franc has been a friend to the Little Traverse Youth Choir and has presented other of his great stage shows for VWB in the past.

This year’s show is “Franc D’Ambrosio’s Hollywood.” Franc has graciously agreed to present a master class for young singers in the area on Thursday, May 9.

He has also invited VWB’s Youth Choir to join him on stage when he sings one of his signature songs “Bring Him Home” from the Broadway musical Les Misérables.

This is a great honor for the choir.

We invite you to join us for this wonderful evening of great music at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts. Tickets may be purchased on line at the Center’s website. Here is a link you may use.

https://www.greatlakescfa.org/event-detail/voices-without-borders-presents-franc-dambrosio/

Franc has been recognized as the world’s longest-running Phantom and is affectionately known as the “Iron Man of the Mask.” At this show you will enjoy “Songs from the Silver Screen” sung by everyone’s favorite phantom.

Franc’s resume also includes an Academy Award-nominated film where he played the opera-singing son of Al Pacino and Diane Keaton in the Godfather III. He also sang the Academy Award winning theme song of the movie, Speak Softly Love, for both the film and the soundtrack. His performances of the theme song have garnered over one million hits on YouTube. Franc has toured his one-man shows and the recently created new show “The Four Phantoms” nationally and internationally for 11 years, releasing three solo Cd’s.

We hope you will be able to join us for this special event to help raise funds for VWB’s 23rd Children of the world in harmony international youth choir & dance festival to be presented this July. Tickets for the Festival Gala Concert will also be available soon at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts website. Here is a link to the gala tickets.

https://www.greatlakescfa.org/event-detail/voices-without-borders-presents-23rd-annual-children-of-the-world-in-harmony-festival-gala-concert/